Harrison’s 24th Annual Community Benefit Scramble is Saturday, July 9 at the St. Maries Golf Course.
The event will continue the format of a 4-Person Yellow Ball Scramble. Up to 18 teams of four may participate.
Registration includes lunch and free beer. A Bloody Mary bar is hosted by Sunset Bar of Coeur d’Alene with a suggested donation of $5. Prize money is awarded for long drives, long putts, KP’s & mulligans.
Those who are unable to golf and/or sponsor a team may consider sponsoring a hole or donating a raffle item. Hole sponsors will have their company’s name displayed on a tee box.
The event is sponsored by Harrison Dock Builders and the Harrison Chamber of Commerce and benefits community projects such as the annual fireworks show, live music in the park and flower baskets throughout the downtown corridor.
“Being a local business since 1983, Harrison Dock Builders holds an invested interest in the community,” HDB’s Kari Burg said. “In years past, proceeds have benefited the Kootenai baseball fields and old school gym renovations. A portion of the proceeds are also gifted to the St. Maries Golf Course.”
Between hole sponsors and raffle item donations, there are 35 businesses participating in this year’s benefit. In addition to local and regional support, the event has gathered support from businesses as far away as Arkansas and Colorado.
“Your generous donation proves your commitment to excellence within the community and helps to make our event successful,” Burg said.
Contact Isaac or Kari at HDB Marine’s office at 208-689-3248 or the St. Maries Golf Course at 208-245-3842 for additional information or to register.
