For the first time since late August, the Kootenai football team got on the scoreboard Sept. 29 against Wallace JV.
The Warriors got touchdown runs from Riley Ausman (2) and Michael Nyman in their 18-54 loss.
“We had the best game of our season,” Coach Jake Pfeiffer said. “They played a lot better on both sides of the ball, the offense had some really long runs for touchdowns and on defense we had a couple interceptions. All-in-all, we are definitely improving and getting better.”
Michael added an interception for Kootenai in the effort to go with his 85-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Riley’s touchdowns were runs of 55 yards and two yards.
Up Next: Kootenai (0-5, 0-4 NSL) is idle this week with a bye and returns to action Oct. 14 against Mullan/St. Regis, kicking off at 7 p.m. on Harrison Flats.
