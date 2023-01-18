Danika Sloper scored 33 points in two games for the St. Maries JV girls basketball team last week as it remained perfect with a 9-0 record.
Danika scored 22 points at Post Falls Freshmen Jan. 11, leading the Lumberjacks to a 37-25 win.
Brenna Elliott added nine points and Averie Baird four in the effort.
The team hosted Kellogg Jan. 10 and outscored the Wildcats 13-5 in the first quarter of a 45-37 win.
Addyson Stewart led St. Maries with 15 points, eight coming in the second half, and Danika added 11 points in the victory.
Up Next: St. Maries JV (9-0 before Jan. 17 @ Priest River) plays at Troy Thursday at 6 p.m. and travels to Genesis Prep Saturday for a 2:30 p.m. tipoff.
St. Maries JV 37, PF Freshmen 25
SM JV 13 12 4 8 37
PF Fr. 5 9 5 6 25
Sloper – 22 pts.; Elliott – 9 pts.; Baird – 4 pts.; Asbury – 2 pts.
St. Maries JV 45, Kellogg JV 37
SM JV 13 10 7 15 45
K JV 5 15 8 9 37
Stewart – 15 pts.; Sloper – 11 pts.; Baird – 10 pts.; Elliott – 6 pts.; Barden – 2 pts.; Asbury – 1 pt.
