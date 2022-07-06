Three athletes from Kootenai High School will travel to the national trap shooting competition this week.
Ronnie Nelson, Noah Cook and Seth Cook all qualified for the event. They will be traveling to Mason, Mich., along with their parents and Coach Ron Nelson, for the competition July 7 to July 11.
