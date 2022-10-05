The Lakeside football team will get its second chance at the Miners Friday at Wallace.
The Lakeside football team will get its second chance at the Miners Friday at Wallace.
Since meeting Sept. 1, the two teams have both struggled, the Knights going 1-2 in that time and Wallace losing twice in two games.
The Miners are coming off a bye week, their most recent action coming Sept. 16 when they lost to Mullan/St. Regis 6-46.
Lakeside played at Clark Fork last week, losing 0-46.
The Knights were outgained 98-358 in total yardage despite running eight more plays than their opponents.
Lakeside was 3-16 passing, and Clark Fork was 6-8.
Up Next: Lakeside (1-4, 1-4 NSL) plays at Wallace (2-2, 2-2 NSL) Friday, kicking off at 7 p.m.
Lakeside 0, Clark Fork 46
LHS 0 0 0 0 0
CF 24 8 6 8 46
Passing: Moffit – 2-10, 40 yds.
Rushing: Moffit – 20 carries, 61 yds.
Receiving: Hall – 3 rec., 41 yds.
Defense: Moffit – 11 tkl., 1 TFL; Hall – 8 tkl., 1 TFL; Wilson – 5 tkl.; Nomee – 4 tkl.; Peone – 2 tkl., 1 TFL, 1 INT; Beebe – 2 tkl., 1 TFL
Punting: Beebe – 5 punts, 114 yds.
Kick returns: Moffit – 3 returns, 35 yds.; Hall – 2 returns, 34 yds.; Beebe – 1 return, 8 yds.
