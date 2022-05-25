As difficult as it is for an athlete to land in the top five at the state track and field championships, St. Maries sophomore Jacklin Linnemeyer did it twice at last weekend’s meet.
Jacklin took second in discus and was fourth in shot put as the Lumberjacks’ top finisher in the 2A championships.
“Next season I have a feeling we will be changing a few throwing records out,” Coach Aaron Cloud said. “We expect great things from her, and she always delivers.”
Jacklin recorded a discus mark of 110-04 and her shot put throw, a personal best that landed her fourth place, came in at 33-00.25.
Of St. Maries’ 17 athletes, 16 earned personal best marks at the two-day event.
“We are extremely proud of what our athletes did this season and excited about what the future holds,” Coach Cloud said.
Sarah Spence and Jamie Mueller each cleared 4’8” in high jump as they tied for tenth place, Douglas Barden was runner up in the unified 100 meter dash with a personal best of 14.01.
“We are extremely proud of the progress Douglas has made over the year, proud of him for making it to state and super proud of him for finishing strong,” Coach Cloud added.
State 2A Championships
Middleton, ID
May 20-21
Individual Results, boys: 4X200 Relay: 8. St. Maries (Jerry Parmeley, Brennan Green, Daniel Harris, William Dittman) – 1:53.20
Individual Results, girls: 3200 meters: 16. Liara Sullivan – 15:01.23; 4X400 Relay – 5:29.69; Shot Put – 4. Jacklin Linnemeyer – 33-00.25; Discus: 2. Jacklin Linnemeyer – 110-04; High Jump: 10. Sarah Spence – 4-08; 10. Jamie Mueller – 4-08; Long Jump: 16. Jamie Mueller – 13-00; Triple Jump: 16. Kammi Rimel – 26-00.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.