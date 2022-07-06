Seth Swallows earned long drive in Men’s League action last week at the St. Maries Golf Course.
Ryan Buell was KP on #4 and Stacey Nordin was KP #7, and Bryan Chase earned long putt on the day.
Standings will appear in next week’s paper and will be posted in the clubhouse.
