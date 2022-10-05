Kody Tefft threw a pair of touchdowns and the St. Maries JV football team got its first win Oct. 1.
The Lumberjacks defeated Bonners Ferry 20-13, getting on the board in the first quarter as Jaemen Harold punched in a six-yard touchdown on the game’s first drive.
“We haven’t been real fast all year, but we have been strong,” Coach James Buckler said. “Especially at the point of attack, so we tightened up the line splits and blocked things a little differently.”
Kody scored on an eight-yard rush in the second quarter to increase the lead to 14 at the half.
Coach Buckler credited Brock Barta, Hayden Defoort and Jaemen for their running efforts and tight end Isaiah Gustaffe for his 25-yard reception.
Kody tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Jaemen in the third quarter to cap scoring for St. Maries at 20.
“Kaiden Morris was a hard hitter in the middle, and defensive tackle Donnie Morris was a force in the interior line,” Coach Buckler said. “Linebackers Aiden Yearout and Hayden Defoort were standouts in their pass coverage as well as their run defense at the corners.”
The Badgers scored twice in the fourth quarter of the 20-13 result.
Up Next: St. Maries JV (1-3) plays at Grangeville Friday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
