There will be a paperwork meeting for parents and students to attend June 1 at the St. Maries High School gym in preparation for the 2022-23 school year athletics.
The meeting is at 6 p.m., and all paperwork required to participate in SMHS activities will be available. Once signed it is valid for next school year.
Fall sports coaches will be on hand to answer questions about summer programs and the upcoming season.
