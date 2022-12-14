The Lakeside girls basketball team took a four-game win streak into its home game with St. Maries Dec. 13.
The Lakeside girls basketball team took a four-game win streak into its home game with St. Maries Dec. 13.
Destiny Lowley scored 12 points an Kyleigh Wolfe added 10 points for the Knights in their 55-20 win over Clark Fork Dec. 8.
Arianna Havier-Gorr scored nine points and Meyha Wienclaw tallied seven points.
The team routed Kootenai Dec. 6 by a score of 88-7.
Arianna led all scorers with 17 points, Kyleigh added 16 and Meyha 10 in the win.
Up Next: Lakeside (5-1 before Dec. 13 vs. St. Maries) hosts Post Falls JV Saturday at 11 a.m. and is scheduled to play at Timberlake Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m.
Lakeside 55, Clark Fork 20
LHS 23 13 16 3 55
CF 3 1 10 6 20
Lowley – 12 pts.; Wolfe – 10 pts.; Havier-Gorr – 9 pts.; Wienclaw – 7 pts.; Rivera – 6 pts.; Lambert – 6 pts.; K. Allen – 2 pts.; Matt – 2 pts.; A. Allen – 1 pt.
Lakeside 88, Kootenai 7
LHS 29 25 26 8 88
KHS 0 1 6 0 7
Havier-Gorr – 17 pts.; Wolfe – 16 pts.; Lambert – 13 pts.; Wienclaw – 10 pts.; Lowely – 7 pts.; K. Allen – 6 pts.; Thomas – 5 pts.; Rivera – 4 pts.; Matt – 4 pts.; A. Allen – 3 pts.; Havier-Gorr – 3 pts.
