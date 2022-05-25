The St. Maries baseball team played two games at the 2A state baseball tournament that could have swung either direction.
For Coach Craig Tefft and the Lumberjacks, both ended just out of reach.
“Kind of gut-wrenching,” Coach Tefft said. “Really it was just two games where we were in position to have a chance, we needed a couple more hits.”
St. Maries and Malad opened play May 19, going four and-a-half innings scoreless before the Dragons plated all three of their runs in the bottom of the fifth.
The Lumberjacks answered with two runs in the sixth, but were unable to tie the contest.
“Trace (Wicks) pitched outstanding,” Coach Tefft said. “He put us in a position to win a game.”
Trace fanned six batters and allowed four hits in the 2-3 defeat. Brock Anderson and Tyler Olson each recorded RBIs in the effort.
The team was sent to a consolation game with Challis-Mackay May 20, and quickly went down 0-3 after two innings. St. Maries managed to plate a pair of runs in the sixth and three runs in the seventh as the game went to extra innings.
“It’s about as close as you can get with those two games,” Coach Tefft said. “The weather was nicer Friday than it was the day before, so it definitely lent to being able to score more runs.”
Dylan Larson went 2-4 for three RBIs as his team was outscored 1-4 in the ninth inning of a 6-9 loss that ended its season.
St. Maries got eight strikeouts from Wyatt Holmes, who handled pitching duties for six innings and gave up three earned runs on 110 pitches.
Dylan pitched two innings and struck out two batters and Brock struck out three in one inning of work.
“I think the kids saw what it takes, they saw that they can compete with the best teams in the state, and they’ll be excited and ready for next year,” Coach Tefft said.
St. Maries closes its season on a 7-13 record.
St. Maries 2, Malad 3
(state quarterfinal)
SM 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
MALAD 0 0 0 0 3 0 X
Pitching: Wicks – 6 innings, 2 ER, 6K
Hitting: Anderson – 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 run; Olson – 1-3, 1 RBI; Hunter – 1-2; Larson – 0-2, 1 run; Wicks – 0-3; Holmes – 0-3; Holder – 0-2; Villa – 0-2; Elliott – 0-2; Abell – 0-1
St. Maries 6, Challis-Mackay 9
(9 innings, consolation semifinal)
SM 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 1
CM 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 4
Pitching: Holmes – 6 innings, 3 ER, 8K; Larson – 2 innings, 4 ER, 2K; Anderson – 1 inning, 0 ER, 3K
Hitting: Larson – 2-4, 3 RBIs, 1 run; Wicks – 2-3, 1 RBI, 2 runs; Elliott – 2-3, 1 run; Holmes – 0-3, 1 run; Hunter – 1-3; Anderson – 0-3, 1 RBI; Holder – 1-5, 1 RBI; Olson – 0-2; Renner – 0-1; Villa – 0-4, 1 run; Abell – 0-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.