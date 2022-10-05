Greyson Sands and the St. Maries boys soccer team begin district tournament play Monday at the Fields at Real Life in Post Falls.
Games are slated to start at 11 a.m. with the #4 and #5 teams, followed by #3 and #6 at 1 p.m. and #2 and #7 at 3 p.m.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
Greyson Sands and the St. Maries boys soccer team begin district tournament play Monday at the Fields at Real Life in Post Falls.
Games are slated to start at 11 a.m. with the #4 and #5 teams, followed by #3 and #6 at 1 p.m. and #2 and #7 at 3 p.m.
The semifinals will begin Friday, Oct. 14 with games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., and the district championship will be played Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4 p.m.
The girls bracket will follow the same dates, with games scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., followed by Oct. 14 games at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. and the championship Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.