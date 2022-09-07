The St. Maries football team’s first four opponents finished last season with a combined record of 30-11.
The Lumberjacks faced the most successful of those four last week as they opened their season against Riverside, Wash.
Get started with a subscription to our online site and view our premium content. To purchase a print-only subscription please click here.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Week Access
|$2.00
|for 7 days
|One Month Access
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Access
|$39.00
|for 183 days
|One Year Access
|$65.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE to view the newspaper online!
Enter all nine digits of your zip code, without a hyphen.
Last Name needs to be in all caps.
The St. Maries football team’s first four opponents finished last season with a combined record of 30-11.
The Lumberjacks faced the most successful of those four last week as they opened their season against Riverside, Wash.
The Rams won 10 games last year and are projected to finish near the top of their league in 2022.
Friday, St. Maries will face a Freeman team that finished 2021 with an 8-3 record. The Scotties are 0-1 following a 7-27 loss to West Valley High School in Spokane.
“It’s going to be a tough game, they’re always a solid group,” Coach Craig Tefft said. “I like the way we match up with them, we’re similar schematically, but it’s going to be a tough one, for sure.”
Three touchdowns were scored between both teams as Riverside visited St. Maries and scored twice in the second quarter to take a 13-0 lead into halftime Sept. 2.
St. Maries’ quarterback Dillon Holder capped a third-quarter drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown to bring his team within one possession, but the end zone trip was the last for either team in the 6-13 loss.
“We did a good job defensively of keeping ourselves in that one, and we learned a lot about ourselves,” Coach Tefft said. “We got into a bunch of situations that are going to help us going forward, and even though we aren’t taking those away along with a win, we got tons of positives out of it.”
St. Maries outgained Riverside 139-119 in yardage and out-rushed the Rams 95-61.
Trey Gibson was the Lumberjacks’ leading rusher with 46 yards on 13 carries. Ethan Kolar added 32 yards on 11 carries, and Jared Badgett caught three passes for 31 yards.
“We’re still seeing some carry over from not having full seasons, not going to football camp, it affects your execution, especially on offense,” Coach Tefft said. “We made some mistakes on special teams, and it’s just stuff that we need time to fix, more repetitions, which we’ll get as time goes on.”
Up Next: St. Maries (0-1) travels to Freeman (0-1) Friday, kicking off at 7 p.m.
St. Maries 6, Riverside, Wash. 13
SM 0 0 6 0 6
RIV 0 13 0 0 13
Passing: Holder – 7-13, 44 yds.; Banderob – 0-1
Rushing: Gibson – 13 carries, 46 yds., 1 fum.; Kolar – 11 carries, 32 yds.; Badgett – 3 carries, 22 yds.; Holder – 5 carries, 11 yds., 1 TD; Darnold – 2 carries, 10 yds.; Banderob – 5 carries, 1 yd.
Receiving: Badgett – 3 rec., 31 yds.; Gibson – 1 rec., 11 yds.; Till – 2 rec., 2 yds.
Defense: Banderob – 3 tkl.; Gibson – 2 tkl.; Darnold – 2 tkl., 1 TFL; Wicks – 2 tkl., 1 sack, 1 TFL; Badgett – 2 tkl.; Renner – 1 tkl.; Ford – 1 tkl.
Kickoff Return: Badgett – 1 return, 9 yds.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.